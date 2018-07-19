Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $13.92 Million Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,068 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 80,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

BHGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.77 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price objective on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In related news, CEO Maria C. Borras sold 19,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $723,539.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,462.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $234,370.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHGE opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.