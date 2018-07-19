Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allergan by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Cowen set a $255.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Allergan in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.53.

Shares of Allergan traded down $2.22, hitting $173.64, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company had a trading volume of 52,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,685. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Allergan plc has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $256.80.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

