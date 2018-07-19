Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alimera Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4093686028037 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

ALIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimera Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of ALIM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 232,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,722. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.62.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.