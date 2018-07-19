Alan Mateo Sells 876 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 876 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $71,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 21st, Alan Mateo sold 23,453 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,505.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Alan Mateo sold 345 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $27,427.50.

Veeva Systems opened at $83.61 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $195.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 234,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

