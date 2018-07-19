Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) will post $187.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akorn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.90 million to $187.90 million. Akorn reported sales of $199.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akorn will report full year sales of $746.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.59 million to $764.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $754.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $716.49 million to $793.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akorn.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet cut Akorn from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akorn in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Akorn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Akorn by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akorn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Akorn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Akorn by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akorn traded up $0.46, reaching $17.31, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,837,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,530. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Akorn has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

