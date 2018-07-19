AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NMI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,711,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,629,000 after purchasing an additional 518,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 426,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NMI by 954.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 518,786 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $269,706.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,234.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Claudia J. Merkle sold 29,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $499,993.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,408 shares of company stock worth $3,714,095. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 838,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,791. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.96.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of NMI from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.