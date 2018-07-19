AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Century Communities Inc (CCS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 26.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Century Communities by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Century Communities by 103.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 6.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $33.55. 253,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,400. Century Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $999.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

