AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 57,051 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,051 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF accounts for 1.3% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.38% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1,227.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF traded up $0.03, reaching $23.65, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 157,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,493. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

