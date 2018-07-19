Agrello (DLT) Market Capitalization Tops $8.36 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Agrello token can currently be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, RightBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a total market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $578,706.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004032 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00490162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00174401 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024253 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016446 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001077 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.org . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Binance, RightBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.