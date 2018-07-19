AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (AEWL) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This is an increase from AEW UK Long Lease REIT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:AEWL opened at GBX 91.40 ($1.21) on Thursday. AEW UK Long Lease REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 96.05 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.37).
AEW UK Long Lease REIT Company Profile
