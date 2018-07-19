AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (AEWL) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This is an increase from AEW UK Long Lease REIT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AEWL opened at GBX 91.40 ($1.21) on Thursday. AEW UK Long Lease REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 96.05 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.37).

AEW UK Long Lease REIT Company Profile

AEW UK Long Lease REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 18 April 2017 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 June 2017.

