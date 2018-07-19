Aetna Inc (AET) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th.

Aetna has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years. Aetna has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aetna to earn $12.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get Aetna alerts:

Shares of Aetna opened at $191.33 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Aetna has a 12 month low of $149.69 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.22. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Aetna will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AET shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.36.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.