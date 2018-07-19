Aerohive Networks (HIVE) versus Agilysys (AGYS) Critical Analysis

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks -13.93% -95.00% -15.69% Agilysys -6.56% -7.63% -5.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aerohive Networks and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Agilysys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aerohive Networks currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Agilysys has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Aerohive Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aerohive Networks is more favorable than Agilysys.

Risk & Volatility

Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Agilysys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks $152.90 million 1.45 -$22.92 million ($0.41) -9.90 Agilysys $127.36 million 3.04 -$8.35 million ($0.37) -44.41

Agilysys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerohive Networks. Agilysys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerohive Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agilysys beats Aerohive Networks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager NG, a network management application that features an updated user, improved troubleshooting, and expanded access to data and analytics, as well as an upgraded cloud-deployment platform. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including education, distributed enterprises, retail, healthcare, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience. It also provides support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

