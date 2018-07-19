Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%.

NASDAQ AEHR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.76. 274,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,104. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62.

In related news, insider Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,063 shares in the company, valued at $833,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 53,340 shares of company stock valued at $129,354 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

