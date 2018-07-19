Adviser Investments LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 283,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $93,079,000 after buying an additional 72,132 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 856,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $280,733,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $360.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $208.99 and a 12 month high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total transaction of $373,378.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boeing to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.51.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

