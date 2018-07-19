Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $125,279.00 and $2.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.01167910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005067 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005807 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017390 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,139,756 coins and its circulating supply is 32,234,319 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

