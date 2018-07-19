Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. ValuEngine raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 385,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $142.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,807. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $143.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

