ADVA Optical Networking (ADVOF) Announces Earnings Results

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. ADVA Optical Networking had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVOF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 671. The company has a market cap of $363.07 million, a PE ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 2.50. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable demarcation, edge aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators.

