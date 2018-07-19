Admiral Group (ADM) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,073 ($27.44) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.15) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,980 ($26.21) to GBX 2,075 ($27.47) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.77) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,045 ($27.07) to GBX 2,010 ($26.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 1,879.60 ($24.88).

Admiral Group opened at GBX 1,983 ($26.25) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,766 ($23.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,184 ($28.91).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

