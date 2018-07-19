Adecoagro SA (AGRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Santander started coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE AGRO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 60,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,779. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 1.07. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $155.57 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.81%. analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,839,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $4,020,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $3,047,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties.

