ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases New Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Itau Unibanco accounts for about 0.0% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 10.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 15.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 24.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 34.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Itau Unibanco traded down $0.12, reaching $11.45, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 366,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,646,733. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 17.07%. equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.0041 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.39%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.