Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post $4.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $26.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.13 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $112.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.02. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,470.97% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADMS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In related news, COO Richard King sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $63,725.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $25,530.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,484,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 890,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,195,000 after purchasing an additional 139,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 632.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 506,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 437,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 138.8% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 335,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,357. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $735.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

