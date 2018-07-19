Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,197 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $108,371,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $13,922,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.61. 3,440,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,810. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

