Achaogen Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts (AKAO)

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Achaogen in a report released on Monday, July 16th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Achaogen’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a negative net margin of 2,384.08%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Achaogen to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Achaogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Shares of Achaogen opened at $7.22 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $316.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Achaogen has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Achaogen by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 630,547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Achaogen by 3,318.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 623,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Achaogen by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 390,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Achaogen by 681.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 259,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achaogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Achaogen news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 976,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $11,068,050.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,027,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,953,013.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 468,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $6,116,481.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,602,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,225,633.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,625,313 shares of company stock worth $19,523,211 and sold 4,353 shares worth $46,671. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

