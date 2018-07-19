Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment opened at C$3.80 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$3.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.80.

