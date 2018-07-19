AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Trimmed by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.6% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $66.62 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.65.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie opened at $94.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

