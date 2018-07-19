7,516 Shares in Kroger Co (KR) Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Kroger by 100.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger opened at $28.14 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

