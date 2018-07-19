$725.00 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce $725.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $724.60 million to $725.40 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $715.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.39 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear traded up $0.27, reaching $28.51, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 518,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.