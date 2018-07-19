62,554 Shares in Canon Inc (CAJ) Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Canon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,480,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Canon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Canon by 190.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 846,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 554,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Canon by 348.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 395,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Canon by 351.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 323,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Canon has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Canon opened at $31.70 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. Canon Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.75%. sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

