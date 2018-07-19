$61.60 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will post $61.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $58.20 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $61.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $388.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.20 million to $391.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $575.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $571.10 million to $579.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

CRK traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.36. 491,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,493. The company has a market capitalization of $185.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.09. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 182,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas; and New Mexico and the Mid-Continent region. The company owns interests in 1,309 producing oil and natural gas wells.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.