$600.68 Million in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post $600.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $603.30 million and the lowest is $597.00 million. Autodesk posted sales of $501.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.49 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Shares of Autodesk traded down $2.93, hitting $134.50, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,608,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 300.13 and a beta of 1.70. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $142.94.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total value of $997,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,405 shares of company stock worth $2,890,471 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,411 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 558,680 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,566,000 after acquiring an additional 81,756 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 379,036 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

