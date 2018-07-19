$51.96 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post sales of $51.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.99 million and the lowest is $51.90 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $50.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $212.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $212.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $217.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $213.58 million to $220.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience opened at $15.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $664.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 835.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 47,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

