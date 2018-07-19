$5.97 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce sales of $5.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $12.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $7.93 million to $40.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 50,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,154 shares of company stock worth $1,966,372. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 761.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics traded up $0.47, reaching $19.19, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 796,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,654. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $920.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.74.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

