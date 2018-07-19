$5.20 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce sales of $5.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. QUALCOMM posted sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $22.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.73 billion to $22.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $23.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $33,596.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,477. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $610,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,241 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,676,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,962,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,810 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $357,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,325 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $93,338,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM traded up $0.55, reaching $59.31, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 8,147,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,159,145. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

