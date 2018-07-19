$5.05 Million in Sales Expected for Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) will report $5.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. Champions Oncology posted sales of $3.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full year sales of $20.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.22 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Champions Oncology.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSBR shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Champions Oncology opened at $8.26 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Champions Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of -0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Champions Oncology stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.27% of Champions Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

