4,721 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 22,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,448,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $98,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,580.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.23.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. 63,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,584. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.