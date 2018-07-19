460,000 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 460,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on A. ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of A traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.14. 158,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,537. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.