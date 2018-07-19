42,767 Shares in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,368.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 200,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 194,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

