$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce $4.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.93 billion and the highest is $4.16 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $15.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.87 billion to $16.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,462. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, insider Ken Worzel sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $26,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 118,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $6,294,436.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,525,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,546,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

