3,120 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 88.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 58.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 1,950 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $303,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $150.44 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $142.30 and a one year high of $200.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

