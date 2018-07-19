$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) will report $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the highest is $3.89 billion. Omnicom Group reported sales of $3.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year sales of $15.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 39.92%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,646.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,834,872 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $80,364,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,252,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,371,000 after buying an additional 753,845 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $41,971,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,860,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,118,000 after buying an additional 517,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $69.61. 4,115,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,039. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

