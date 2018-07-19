$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems (CYH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $13.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Shares of Community Health Systems traded up $0.01, reaching $2.77, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,595,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,449. The company has a market cap of $319.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.76. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,057,000. Tricadia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,960,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 672,638 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,375,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 547,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Health Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,437,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,414,000 after acquiring an additional 408,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.