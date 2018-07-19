$299.10 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global Inc (JCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post $299.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.82 million and the highest is $299.39 million. J2 Global reported sales of $273.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

JCOM has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $518,439.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $264,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,380,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,778 shares of company stock worth $1,635,867. 5.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 9,090.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in J2 Global by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 112,671 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in J2 Global by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 696,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 160,917 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in J2 Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 517,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 406,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global traded up $0.28, hitting $87.63, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 180,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,272. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

