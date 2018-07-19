$233.15 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to announce $233.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.80 million and the highest is $233.40 million. Atlassian posted sales of $174.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $863.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $864.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2,274.00, a P/E/G ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 10.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 12.6% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

