$208.24 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Corp. (INFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post sales of $208.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.60 million to $212.09 million. Infinera reported sales of $176.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $835.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $840.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $899.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $950.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Infinera had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of INFN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,352. Infinera has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Infinera by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,247,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Infinera by 1,721.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 176,576 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Infinera by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1,021.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,790 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

