$2.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Inc. (AAPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.35. Apple reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $11.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.06 to $11.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $13.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total value of $6,509,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,288,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,748,771.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,738 shares of company stock worth $31,247,951 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 437,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Apple traded up $1.48, reaching $191.88, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,257,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,408,240. Apple has a twelve month low of $147.30 and a twelve month high of $194.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $971.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

