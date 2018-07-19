19,522 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Acquired by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $595,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF opened at $104.52 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $107.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $0.4024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

