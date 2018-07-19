17,610 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $11,060,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $1,574,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of D. R. Horton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

DHI opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

