154,950 Shares in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,438,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,890,000 after purchasing an additional 643,825 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,529,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,943,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,520,000 after buying an additional 304,292 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,336,000 after buying an additional 262,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,318,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after buying an additional 105,995 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of Berry Global Group traded up $0.39, hitting $48.24, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 81,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,978. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

