$137.96 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk Inc (ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to announce $137.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.87 million. Zendesk reported sales of $101.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $572.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $568.50 million to $578.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $741.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $767.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,128.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $109,136.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,508.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,249 shares of company stock worth $1,828,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,391,000 after buying an additional 2,268,774 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 5,591.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,568,164 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $49,593,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 614.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 908,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,483,000 after buying an additional 781,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 968,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,348,000 after buying an additional 444,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk traded down $0.10, hitting $60.35, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 701,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,913. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

