11,900 Shares in USA Truck (USAK) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USAK. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in USA Truck by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on USAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

USA Truck opened at $22.81 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. USA Truck has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $178.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.88.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.10 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.66%. equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

